Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Dec. 26 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

December 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 5,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,890, Quay County 329, Roosevelt County 1,447, Union County 190.

There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 43, Quay County 6, Roosevelt County 22, Union County 7.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 3,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 294, Cimarron County 101, Texas County 2,909.

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma panhandle in Beaver County 2, Cimarron County 1, Texas County 16.

The city’s last report shows 4,693 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

There are now 14,890 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,507 in Randall County.

The city will release the next report on Monday.

23,237 people have recovered and 467 have died.

There are 62 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 22.34 percent.

There are 41,603 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 859

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 567

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,890

Randall County: 13,507

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 380

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,907 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 806

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 535

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,489

Randall County: 10,748

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 357

There have also been 762 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 292

Randall County: 175

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,304 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 294

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,909

There have been 3,083 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,711

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

There are 5,856 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,890

Quay County: 329

Roosevelt County: 1,447

Union County: 190

There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 43

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 22

Union County: 7

