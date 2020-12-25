Merry Christmas!

Not too bad out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s & 30s but wind chills are still in the teens so be sure to bundle up. It is looking like a mild day with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s, quite a treat for late December. Expect sunny skies and light SW winds. Tonight looks mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Still watching a potential winter storm for early next week very closely, as of right now looks like we won’t be in the dry slot but we will miss a majority of the wintry weather. As always though it comes down to the track of the low, I’ll keep you posted through the weekend!