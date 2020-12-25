Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies are in control on this Christmas Day along with above normal temperatures in the low to mid 60s. As usual, breezy conditions are present, but winds are not as harsh as we have seen recently. Look for clear skies and chilly overnight temps in the mid 20s, but a nice start to the weekend is expected. We will warm into the upper 60s tomorrow with more sunshine, but with lighter winds making for an excellent Saturday. A weak front will bring northerly winds on Sunday with afternoon temperatures dropping about 10 degrees into the mid to upper 50 degree range.