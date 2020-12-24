Special Olympics ‘Sign up’ fundraiser to help raise money and awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The special Olympics canceled most of it’s event due to COVID-19 and are now in need of donations.
Some of the athletes are considered high risk at this time, the non-profit is hoping for support in a safe socially distance way.
The “Sign Up” campaign is a branded yard sign sale event that has raised millions of dollars for special olympics in years past.
The funds raised help offset expenses for things like uniforms, meals, equipment and future competitions. Competitions family members say are very missed this year.
“It’s been a really tough year not being able to see the athletes because being part of the community is one f the reasons, a big person, to get involved in Special Olympics, because you’re just family. So, it is hard not getting to see all our family,” said Jamie Smith.
Local law enforcement officers say they’ve missed the competition just as much as the athletes do. Especially since this year’s law enforcement torch run was canceled.
They say the “Sign Up” campaign is an easy way to show their support.
“A lot of them play sports year round and they get to be social and do so many things that they’re not able to do. Just like for all of us that’s got to be hard on their mental health,” said Sargent Carla Burr “The more people in this community that we can get to be involved and show them support and show them how much we care about them, the better that’s going to be for them.”
You can buy a yard sign for $25 to support Special Olympics.
