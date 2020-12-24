The Salvation Army limits Christmas dinner due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo will host a Christmas for its shelter residents this year.
Although the shelter has made the celebration open to the community in the past, this year because of the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing restrictions, the shelter does not feel that the requirements can be met.
“COVID-19 has changed so much in our society. Everyone has to look at service delivery in a whole new way, and we are no different,” said Major Ernest Hull of the Salvation Army “While we would usually welcome guests on Christmas day to enjoy a holiday meal with our shelter residents, this year we cannot.”
The shelter residents will be served a traditional Christmas meal of “Ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and dessert” that is prepared by the Salvation Army kitchen staff.
The volunteer opportunities will be limited as well, the shelter could use no more than 10 volunteers to organize the event and serve.
The Salvation Army Christmas dinner will be hosted on Friday, Dec. 25 at 5:00 p.m. on 400 S. Harrison.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.