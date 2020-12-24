Recently arrived COVID-19 vaccines assist smaller hospitals this holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After waiting a week, hospitals in our rural areas are finally starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pampa, Hansford and Hereford’s rural hospitals have all received the vaccine.
Staff members at the Hereford Regional Medical Center lined up to receive what they called their early Christmas present.
“We’ve lost a lot of family, patients due to this and hopefully this will stop of COVID and everybody will be well soon and back to norm,” said Veronica Villarreal, a nurse at the Hereford Regional Medical Center.
As the needle came inches away from the arm of the hospital district’s CEO, emotions started coming out thinking about all the lives that were lost in his hospital to COVID-19.
“It’s never easy on us to lose a patient or see somebody suffer from air starvation or anything else, we celebrate the wins we have here, but we also grieve together on the losses, this has been a very hard thing to watch,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO for the Deaf Smith County Hospital District.
Barnhart also says the safety of his employees have kept him up at night, especially during the time when PPE was hard to come by.
He hopes the vaccine is the beginning to the end of COVID-19 and his worries.
That is why he decided to receive the vaccine first, to let his whole community know that they can trust it.
“’I’ve got a responsibility, I think number one as a husband, number two as a dad, number three as an employer to these employees, these fabulous employees I’ve got to step up and do this to show that I’m okay with this,” said Barnhart.
Barnhart says smaller hospitals like his desperately needed the vaccine compared to larger ones.
“They can tolerate employees getting sick a little better and still be able to have staff to work. We don’t have that luxury here, you know our staff is limited here, and again you couple that with were a hotspot. It’s a little bit concerning, so I was very thankful we made that second week,” said Barnhart.
The hospital expects to receive 200 more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks.
