Cool & Breezy

It is quite cold out there this morning with temperatures in the teens but wind chills are down to the single digits or even near zero. It will warm up somewhat this afternoon, highs will peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions. Thankfully there will be a lot less wind but it will still be breezy especially NE, NW winds 15-25 with gusts over 40mph possible. Christmas Eve looks clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.