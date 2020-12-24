Borger police arrests 2 suspects involved in evading arrest and theft

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger police officers were dispatched to Ace Hardware reference to a theft that had occurred, according to Borger Police Department.
On Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, officers arrived and during the investigation, they observed the security footage of the suspect and vehicle that was involved and that left prior to officer’s arrival.
Later on, officers observed the suspect vehicle with the suspect from the store inside the vehicle.
Officer’s then attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver at first acknowledged the officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle, and then evaded the officers.
The vehicle was stopped a short time later and both suspects were taken into custody.
Chelsea Dimarco was arrested for charges of evading arrest in the motor vehicle and Rogelio Rodriguez was arrested for Felony theft with prior convictions.
