State health officials report 34 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 16 new cases in Curry County, 17 in Roosevelt County and one in Union County.

The report shows one death, a woman in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,243.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 133,242 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 809 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

57,980 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,697 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,804

Quay County: 324

Roosevelt County: 1,380

Union County: 184

There have been 75 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 40

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

There are 41,605 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 860

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 569

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,890

Randall County: 13,507

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 380

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,918 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 817

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 535

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,489

Randall County: 10,748

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 357

There have also been 762 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 292

Randall County: 175

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.