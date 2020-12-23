Shiny, silver and small as a coin: Button batteries or watch batteries are a hidden danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shiny, silver and small as a coin, button or coin batteries are common and found in many items, such as, hearing aids, some holiday cards and toys.
Their color and size can be attractive to small children, but if swallowed, they can cause burns and choking. So, as Christmas draws near, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center is sending out an alert.
“The number of serious injuries and even deaths has increase dramatically over the last decade or so,” said Ronica Farrar, educator at Texas Panhandle Poison Center.
According to the poison center, most of the calls about button batteries being ingested are usually seen among children under the age of six.
“If you’re going to give a child something that might have a button battery in it, than inspect it and make sure that the battery compartment is secured,” said Farrar.
Since these batteries are everywhere, it is important to dispose of them properly.
“Put them in the trash, take them out to the trash can so the kid can’t riffle through it,” said Dr. George, pediatrician at Amarillo Children’s Clinic. “I personally just often take it to the battery store and have them replace it and then they get to dispose it properly.”
If a battery is swallowed or placed in the ear or nose, doctors say action is critical.
“It just takes two hours for it to start burning your throat or wherever it is,” said Dr. George.
“When it is in our digestive track then it is surround by moisture and a field of energy can be created around that button battery and it can cause injuries because of that,” said Farrar.
The poison center is also asking parents to watch out for water beads and magnets.
If your child swallows one of these items, call the poison center at 1-(800) 222-1222 or, the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at (800) 498-8666.
