The Salvation Army contest ‘Battle of the Bells’ begins

“My PR director and I were trash talking with one another over who could raise the most money and I told him to think big,” said Salvation Army Commanding Officer, Major Hull. “I came in with my fully decorated bucket and an empty bucket for him... he’s up for the challenge. I don’t think he can rock [my uniform] look but we’re going to go out there and were going to have some fun and raise a little bit of money for The Salvation Army so that we can do the most good.”