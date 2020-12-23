The Salvation Army contest ‘Battle of the Bells’ begins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two employees from The Salvation Army of Amarillo will face off today in the Battle of the Bells, a competition to see whose decorated bucket will earn the most donations.
The competition is held between Major Ernest Hull and public relations manager Quintin Marquez.
“My PR director and I were trash talking with one another over who could raise the most money and I told him to think big,” said Salvation Army Commanding Officer, Major Hull. “I came in with my fully decorated bucket and an empty bucket for him... he’s up for the challenge. I don’t think he can rock [my uniform] look but we’re going to go out there and were going to have some fun and raise a little bit of money for The Salvation Army so that we can do the most good.”
The winner will not only receive an Olive Garden dinner courtesy of his opponent, but gets to help all those struggling this holiday season.
“While I’ll get to enjoy dinner at Olive Garden, thanks to Quintin, I am certainly happy to say that those who are going to benefit the most form this contest are those that I can serve with this money,” said Major Hull. “Every dollar raised in these kettles helps somebody in need.”
The two gentlemen will face off at Walmart on Coulter for 10 hours today, starting at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Marquez will be at the grocery entrance and Major Hull will be stationed at the pharmacy entrance.
Quintin is confident that because he is from Amarillo, and his girlfriend decorated his bucket so beautifully, he will take home the prize.
“[My kettle] encompasses Christmas... we got some garland, Christmas decorations, some Christmas ornaments and also its battery operated Christmas tree. It has lights,” explained Marquez. “Olive garden, be ready for us, we’re on our way, and it should be delicious. I want plenty of bread sticks and be sure to hand Mr. Hull here the ticket.”
During the holiday season the salvation army raises about 40 percent of their annual funds.
Like all non-profits, the organization has seen a decline in donations this year.
Being $30,000 beneath their goal, they may not have the funds to provide some services next year, such as helping with utility payments.
“That really represents quite a lot of assistance in our shelter. Our average night stay for any one person is $12.50 per night. You can figure out how many nights that (we’re) not going to provide by not having that assistance,” explained Major Hull. “That means we can help with utilities, we can’t help with other assistance. If we don’t have the funds, we have to cut somewhere, and we don’t like cutting. That’s why this challenge is so important.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.