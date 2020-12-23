Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Amarillo VA Health Care System

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System received their first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.
“Right before I joined, I watched our first 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine being delivered to our hospital,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of the Amarillo VA, during a news conference.
Gonzales said frontline workers at the Amarillo VA will be first to receive the vaccine, followed by outpatient veterans.
“We plan to start vaccinating today,” he said. “We have a team ready to go.”
The Pfizer vaccine was the first to arrive in the area last week. Since the vaccines arrival, nearly 1,000 employees of BSA Health Care System have been vaccinated.
“Most who want the vaccine will be vaccinated over the next one to two weeks,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA. “We get the vaccines to those who are highest risk and highest benefit.”
Although the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are not yet available to the public, Lamenteer said he believes a vaccine will be available to the community sooner than first estimated.
During today’s new conference, health experts said the number of positive tests, COVID-19 hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit stays in the area are continuing to decrease.
“We’re seeing the numbers come down in the hospitals,” said Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital System. “This is an exciting time because finally we’re starting to see there is hope that this will end.”
Weis said the masking ordinance that went into affect in Amarillo is partly to thank for the decrease in positive cases and hospital stays.
Due to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and an increase in public compliance with masking initiatives, health officials believe the pandemic will come to an end as long as the community continues to practice safety measures.
“We cannot fumble now,” said Weis. “We need to continue to protect ourselves until the vaccines (can) protect us.”
At this time, BSA is caring for 105 COVID-19 patients. NWTHS has 93 patients with COVID-19.
Both hospitals have seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last month.
Jared Miller, city manager, said the lower hospitalization rate reflects the effectiveness of the city masking order that went into place last month.
“A month ago today we were over 40% hospitalization rate and now we’re at 22%,” said Miller. “We are moving consistently in the right direction. Now is the time to stay focused.”
Miller said the city is still capable of doing as many COVID-19 tests as necessary and encourages those in need of testing to contact the city health department by calling (806) 378-6300.
Callers will be screened and referred to the city’s drive-thru testing site.
