HCHD prepares to vaccinate staff, nursing home residents against COVID-19

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District will start vaccinating its employees and the residents of Hansford County Manor, a residential facility for the elderly, against COVID-19.
“I’m optimistic that we can start to see our way out of this pandemic with the new vaccines,” said Jonathan Bailey, CEO, Hansford County Hospital District. “COVID-19′s impact on our health care system and community has been significant. We’ve had as many as 20 hospitalizations at one time and converted nursing home beds to inpatient beds to meet the need for care.”
HCHD has been scheduled to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.
Employees of its hospital, nursing home, EMS, physical therapy clinic, hospice care, and family medical clinic are eligible for vaccination.
“This vaccine is safe and effective and can’t give you COVID-19,” said Mark Garnett, D.O., medical director, Hansford County Hospital District. “It’s a turning point in our fight against this virus.”
“With the two available vaccines, we finally have a glimmer of hope,” said Bailey. “It’s been a long 10 months, and heading into 2021, it’s truly a gift to have this vaccine for our workforce and vulnerable elderly.”
HCHD reiterates that even with the vaccine, its employees and the public should continue adhering to public health guidance to stop the spread of the virus, including hand washing, masking, and physical distancing.
