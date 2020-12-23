Frigid morning temperatures!

A strong cold front has blasted into the area bringing colder temps and blowing dirt. Temperatures have fallen into the 20s and 30s for the evening and overnight hours along with winds that have dropped to 10-20 mph. with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, the remaining wind will give us wind chill values in the single digits. We will rebound into the upper 40s for Christmas Eve and we will be a little warmer by Christmas Day with highs that will be close to 60°.