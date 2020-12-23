COVID-19 vaccine brings hope to anxious nursing home residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 vaccines are giving nursing home residents hope to see their family again.
In a matter of days, about seven CVS employees will be walking through the doors of The Craig Senior Living Center to give over a hundred residents the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Executive Director says ever since the announcement was made; excitement has been flowing through the facility.
“I think there’s a real optimism going on right now,” said Gene Wockenfuss, executive director for The Craig Senior Living Center.
Wockenfuss says the vaccine is providing a light at the end of the tunnel for residents, a chance to possibly see their families again after several months of not being able too in-person.
“We’re excited to be that provider for them and get them to some sort of normalcy. It’s the first step into normalcy if you think about it, think about the family member who is on another side of the glass or doing zoom, or doing face time, that’s fine and dandy but that doesn’t replace the human touch,” said John Fratamico, CVS district leader for Texas.
Starting Monday, CVS pharmacists and technicians will make three different visits to various nursing homes administering the vaccine to residents.
Fratamico says after months of telling residents bad news, they can now offer some good news with the vaccine.
“The end in mind is to be closer to their loved ones and their families, and what better way to do that to get immunized,” said Fratamico.
“Over 75 percent of residents at the Craig signed up for the vaccine.
“People come here to live life and they want to extend it as long as they can and hopefully that quality of life is enjoyable and if this vaccine can create that extension of quality of life, I think a majority of them are going to take part in it,” said Wockunfuss.
