A strong cold front has blasted into the area bringing colder temps and blowing dirt. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s for the afternoon hours along with winds that have been gusting over 50 mph. The winds will die down after sunset and that will set the stage for a very cold night with lows in the upper 20s. We will rebound into the upper 40s for Christmas Eve. We will be a little warmer by Christmas Day with highs that will be close to 60°.