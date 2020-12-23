Amarillo VA receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thousand doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Amarillo VA today.
The Amarillo VA is one of 113 VA medical centers in the country to receive this shipment.
The director, Rodney Gonzales, says they have been awaiting its arrival since the vaccine was approved.
To prepare, they have had several drills and had veterans and staff members register for it.
“So now that we have the vaccine, we are going according to our prioritization,” said Gonzales “So, our prioritization is to first vaccinate those who are at high risk within our community living center which is our long-term care facility here on the Amarillo campus.”
That prioritization the VA is following, is part of a phased plan developed with the CDC and other federal partners outlining the distribution.
The plan states those in phase one include veterans living in the VA’s long-term care facilities along with VA health care personnel working with high-risk veterans.
Already a total of 40 people in that category have been vaccinated, 10 of them are veterans and 30 are health care personnel.
The VA will continue vaccinating veterans in the community living center through the holiday and expects to have vaccinated a total of 55 by the end of the weekend.
The first veteran to receive it today was 70-year-old Bill Funderburg who served in the navy.
Before receiving it, he said, “I’m ready to take the vaccine, and help to get the world back to normal.”
According to Gonzales, other veterans have given similar feedback
“We did a veteran town hall on the COVID-19 vaccine and 80 percent of veterans who responded to our question, which was about 2,000 veterans, said they would be willing to get the vaccine when it’s made available to them,” said Gonzales
For those veterans who wish to get the vaccine but are not among the phase one group, the Director says they will open up vaccination as they receive more doses.
When they do, the VA Health Care team will contact those eligible.
“As we get more quantity and we get people vaccinated, we will begin to open it up to our high-risk veterans. It is going to be very similar, by age group,” said Gonzales “I believe that first age group is 75 years and older and then it will begin to tier down as we get more and more veterans vaccinated.”
