Amarillo restaurants preparing for rise of takeout orders this holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Restaurants are getting ready for the large number of takeout orders this holiday.
Normally on Christmas Eve, many families go out to dinner and save the cooking for Christmas day.
This year with restaurants at 50 percent capacity, they are getting ready to serve more to go orders.
Since the pandemic started, Jorge’s Mexican Restaurant has seen an increase of to go orders and are now ready to serve the most takeout orders they ever have for Christmas Eve.
“We’ve never got this many take go orders before. When this pandemic started, we got a lot of to go orders, but we used to have a lot of large Christmas parties coming to celebrate at the restaurant,” said Jorge Albarran, owner of Jorge’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
The owner is preparing for the holiday rush by adding more staff since many companies and families that would normally dine in are now placing to go orders.
Albarran also says a lot of companies would come to the restaurant to celebrate for the holidays, but this year most of them are ordering to go because of COVID-19.
“This year, this is the first year we have got a curbside. And I’m ready because we have got more employees than ever before for this holiday. So well, be ready for tomorrow to serve everybody. And give us a call ahead and we will be ready so you guys can spend it with your lovely persons,” said Albarran.
Back in July, Big Texan had to add a takeout window because usually people picked up their to go orders at the front bar, and it started to get busy with the increasing volume of people.
So, for the first time in 60 years, they turned their storage room into a takeout area to accommodate for the demand of people ordering during the pandemic.
“We cut it off at about 800. So, we’re rapidly approaching that. Preparation is underway right now for about 2,500 meals. So, lots of turkey, lots of dressing, lot of hard work but that’s part of being in the restaurant business,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of Big Texan Steak Ranch.
For the Big Texan, since accommodating for travelers and Amarillo families, Christmas Day also involves a lot of preparation.
“Typically, in the restaurant we do about 2,300 to 2,400 people on Christmas day. Now that number is in half and the other half is going through the pickup line, picking up the food whether they’re in the cars or picking up a van load of people coming up to pick up their Christmas day meals,” said Lee.
If planning on ordering take out over the holidays it is suggested to pre-order to assure you get your food from where you want on time.
Here’s how you can contact Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill and Big Texan Steak Ranch if wanting to order this holiday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.