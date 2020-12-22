State health officials report 29 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.
The report shows 19 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County, eight in Roosevelt County.
The report shows one death, a man in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,203.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 132,075 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 810 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
56,844 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 5,697 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,804
Quay County: 324
Roosevelt County: 1,380
Union County: 184
There have been 75 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 40
Quay County: 6
Roosevelt County: 21
Union County: 8
There are 41,288 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 859
Deaf Smith County: 2,355
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 567
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,808
Randall County: 13,285
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 369
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,490 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 806
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 535
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 12,281
Randall County: 10,528
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 357
There have also been 751 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 50
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 286
Randall County: 170
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 285
Cimarron County: 101
Texas County: 3,215
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 15
