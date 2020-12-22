16 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries, 1 death in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 12:36 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 56 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The COVID-19 report card from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 16 new cases and 23 recoveries and one death in the counties.

The reports shows one death in Hartley County.

There are now 859 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 817 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 33 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 567 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 535 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 23 active cases in Hartley County.

There have been a total of 1,426 confirmed cases in the counties.

Report Card 12.22.20 We deeply regret to inform the community of a Hartley County fatality. Our hearts go out to those...

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

There are 41,388 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 859

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 567

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,808

Randall County: 13,385

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 369

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,490 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 806

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 535

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,281

Randall County: 10,528

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 357

There have also been 751 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 286

Randall County: 170

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

There are 5,668 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,785

Quay County: 322

Roosevelt County: 1,372

Union County: 184

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

