Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 22 shows 245 new cases, 175 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 12:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,928 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 245 new cases, 175 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 14,808 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,385 in Randall County.

22,809 people have recovered and 456 have died.

There are 48 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 25.04 percent.

There are 41,372 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 849

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 561

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,808

Randall County: 13,385

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 369

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,467 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 806

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 523

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,281

Randall County: 10,528

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 357

There have also been 750 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 286

Randall County: 170

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

There are 5,668 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,785

Quay County: 322

Roosevelt County: 1,372

Union County: 184

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

