WT students, community members to join New University AmeriCorps program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - About $2 million in grants received by West Texas A&M University in the fall is being put into action.
In October, WT was named the anchor institution for a new AmeriCorps program, partnering with area high schools, community colleges, community organizations and business, workforce and economic development entities to augment existing systems and generate additional opportunities.
The University was awarded a total of $1.4 million over the course of three years from the OneStar Foundation, the governor-appointed state service commission for national service, as well as nearly $800,000 from the Greater Texas Foundation.
WT students and others are sought join the University’s expanding AmeriCorps program, Access to Success West Texas AmeriCorps.
The program will recruit not only WT students, but also those from Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College, as well as retired teachers, counselors and other members of the community.
Selected applicants receive a living allowance each month and, at the end of their service, can receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to help pay for educational expenses and qualified student loans.
The AmeriCorps program will focus on an expanded mentoring program, with members serving as academic and resource coaches.
Those members will serve historically under-resourced and rural populations in the Texas Panhandle consisting of economically disadvantaged, first generation and other underrepresented groups of high school and college students as well as adult learners, said Misty Rueda, program director.
In the session, recruits will learn more about what AmeriCorps is, how to join, and what AmeriCorps members are doing throughout the Texas Panhandle.
“AmeriCorps members serve in our local communities at high schools, community colleges and WT,” said Laura Seals, program manager. “They mentor high school students, with an emphasis on post-secondary planning, including help in test preparation and filling out financial-aid applications. They will serve on college campuses as mentors who help students find resources and stay on track with their academic plans.”
Up to 30 students are sought to join the program, which already has 20 members.
To register, email Seals at lseals@wtamu.edu.
To be eligible to serve in AmeriCorps, students must be U.S. citizens and must pass appropriate background checks.
Zoom informational sessions will be held at noon Jan. 7 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
