Warm Start to Winter

It’s officially Winter as of 4:02 this morning, which means we’ll see our shortest day of the year today, then they’ll start to get longer as we head towards the spring equinox! Things won’t feel terribly winter-like though, as we’ll see highs in the 60s across the area with pleasant winds and dry conditions. We’ll see this trend continue through Tuesday, then a front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, which will drop us into the 40s, with winds gusting close to 40 mph at times. Thankfully we’ll warm up, and calm winds by the time Christmas rolls around, as we’ll see highs in the 50s by the end of the week.