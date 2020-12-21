State health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 10 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, 17 in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,180.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 130,808 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 796 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

55,803 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,668 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,785

Quay County: 322

Roosevelt County: 1,372

Union County: 184

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

There are 41,109 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 849

Deaf Smith County: 2,338

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 561

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,686

Randall County: 13,262

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 368

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,290 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 806

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 523

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,217

Randall County: 10,417

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 355

There have also been 748 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 285

Randall County: 169

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

