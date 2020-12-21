Personal protective equipment still remains essential during this time of pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many celebrate the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine, health care workers are not letting their guards down, and even 10 months later, personal protective equipment or PPE is still as essential as ever.
Stacy’s Uniforms sells an array of medical uniforms, from plain black tops to floral patterned scrubs along with some medical equipment.
As cases started to grow in Amarillo, the store started to add PPE to its inventory.
“Had to add mask, we had none,” said Collin, owner of Stacy’s Uniforms. “I had to add face shields to our inventory, we had none.”
Fearful of bringing the virus home to their families, some of Stacy’s customers started buying extra uniforms and new protective equipment.
“When I get home, I take off my scrubs, stick them in the washer, clean them, I have to take a shower before, and I know, if we have wear and tear on our scrubs, we have to buy scrubs more often than we used to before, said Elisa Correa, dental hygienist and customer of Stacy’s Uniforms. ”
While many small business owners have been crushed by the economic fallout from the pandemic, some like Stacy’s are thriving.
In the last three months, more than 70 percent of its revenue has come from travel nurses, coming into Amarillo.
“Our incoming travel nurses are having to wear black so, I have tripled-ordered on black to keep up with it,” said Callison.
Stacy’s also sells around 25 nursing hats and 10 face shield a day.
Another company seeing an increase in business is Unifirst, according to their local manager, scrubs, masks and sanitizing product sales are up eight percent.
Although Stacy’s Uniforms has seen an increase in travel nurses, she has noticed a decrease in local business, which she believes is due to the long hour shifts.
“It has slowed down, the frequency that they come in,” said Callison. “For example, a mother she works 12 to 16 hours, let’s say she works 16 hours, she sleeps four, she wakes up and spend four with her family. However, when they come in, they buy quite a bit.”
