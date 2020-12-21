Panhandle high school students compete at UIL Best of Texas State Robotics Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students from West Texas High School and Canyon High School competed as finalists in University Interscholastic League’s Best of Texas Robotics Competition.
In addition to robotics, each group of students learned important life skills as well, such as communication and working together towards a common goal.
“The important part to me wasn’t really... ‘Can I win this?’” explained Race Cloud, student finalist from WTHS. ‘It was more [that] this is my family and I want to help them achieve their goal.”
Each group of students made an online display, marketing presentation, engineering notebook, website and a completely programmed and built robot.
A multitude of requirements required students to use each other’s unique skills to get the project done.
‘We learned how to communicate with each other a whole lot more than we were a year ago or two years ago,” said John King, student finalist from WTHS. “So we’re getting so much more done because we’ve stopped arguing. As sophomores we argued a lot, but we’ve definitely overcome that.”
CHS robotics students are no strangers to the state tournament, competing as finalists and winning in years prior, but aspects of this year’s competition looked different due to the pandemic.
This required students to work together more than they have in past years, spending late nights in the robotics lab.
“A lot of the nights were spent [in the classroom], doing extra hours. We were happy to do it but it was definitely a struggle because everyone’s tired,” said Canon Rosser, student finalist from CHS.
This determination made competing in the finals extra rewarding.
“This year with it being a more difficult environment, with us being only at our home, it was definitely rewarding to see that everything we put in, all the extra hours we spent here working on every little detail...not only our robot but every other moving part within the best robotics, really paid off,” explained Rosser.
Both groups of students say robotics is more than just a high school activity. Rather, the first step in a long and exciting career in engineering, programming and other STEM fields.
For CHS student Cameron Renner, the 3D robotic model he built is going to help him get into college and pursue a career in engineering.
“We have my CAD drawings lined up and I also did the programming for the robot and that took up a lot of time,” said Renner. “I think that’s a really big step in my career path because I want to do stuff like that in the future. I want to design things for engineering companies, or program.”
West Texas High student Alexis Thompson hopes to be a biomedical engineer one day.
“I want to make prosthetics, I think it would be fun helping other people, especially with these new skills behind me from this,” said Thompson.
This is why WTHS Robotics Coach, David Kossey, believes the program is so important.
He says without UIL’s competition, students form small towns may never be exposed to these opportunities.
“We don’t have any major technical engineering firms in the panhandle.,” said Kossey. “So for students to have access to a contest or access to learn these skills, where we can compete with Houston and Dallas and other areas in the state, is very very important.”
The student finalists from West Texas High School include; Joseph Freriks, Austin Tosh, Alexis Thompson, Payton Frizzell, John King, and Race Cloud. The team is coached by David Kossey.
Student finalists from Canyon High School include; Tyler Troyer, Cameron Renner, Austin Esch, Meredith Zotter, Reade Apple, Canon Rosser, Danniel Akins and Rhett Patterson. The team is coached by Bill Troyer.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.