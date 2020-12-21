One more warm day!

We certainly had a beautiful day for the start of the week with temps that climbed way above normal. Tuesday will be another warm day but the winds will make a return and will be gusting well over 30 mph! This will make the fire danger high across the SW panhandle and Eastern New Mexico. A strong but dry cold front arrives on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s early with temps dropping into the 30s during the afternoon hours. Christmas day will also be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.