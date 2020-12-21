New Mexico police investigate multiple deadly vehicle crash in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police investigated a multiple vehicle deadly head-on crash on US Highway 60.
On December 20, at approximately 6:34 p.m., near milepost 348 east of Taiban, a deadly multiple vehicle head-on crash occurred on US Highway 60.
The initial investigation indicated a Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Terrell Christopher Ryan Daw of Gallup, was traveling west on US Highway 60.
For reasons unknown, the Focus crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
The Ford struck a 5th Wheel RV trailer that was being towed by a Ford.
The Focus continued to travel west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet pickup head-on.
Daw sustained deadly injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.
The driver of the Ford, was uninjured.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a man and his passenger sustained injuries believed to be non-life threatening and were transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Clovis.
Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seatbelt appear to have been used.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.