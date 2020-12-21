18 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The COVID-19 report card from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 18 new cases and 23 recoveries in the counties.
There are now 849 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 806 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 34 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 561 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 523 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 30 active cases in Hartley County.
There have been a total of 1,410 confirmed cases in the counties.
There are 41,109 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 849
Deaf Smith County: 2,338
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 561
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,686
Randall County: 13,262
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 368
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,290 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 806
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 523
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 12,217
Randall County: 10,417
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 355
There have also been 748 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 50
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 8
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 285
Randall County: 169
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 285
Cimarron County: 101
Texas County: 3,215
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 15
There are 5,640 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,775
Quay County: 321
Roosevelt County: 1,355
Union County: 184
There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 39
Quay County: 6
Roosevelt County: 21
Union County: 8
