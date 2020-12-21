1 new case of COVID-19, 6 recoveries reported in Wheeler County

By Bailie Myers | December 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 10:09 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler reported one new case of COVID-19 today.

The report also included six recoveries.

At this time, there are six active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Monday, December 21, 2020

There are 40,976 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 836

Deaf Smith County: 2,318

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 556

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,645

Randall County: 13,208

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 368

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,444 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 795

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 511

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,858

Randall County: 9,953

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 355

There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 46

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 281

Randall County: 165

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

There are 5,640 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,775

Quay County: 321

Roosevelt County: 1,355

Union County: 184

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

