Man in critical condition after rollover on Highway 60

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are working a crash at Highway 60 and Brown Road in Randall County.
The access road going East on Highway 60 is still closed.
Canyon Chief of Police, Steven Brush said that the it is a semi rollover and was hauling hay.
The trucker cut across the divided highway intersection too sharply while trying to go the other way.
The driver is in critical condition and was airlifted to the hospital.
More information will be provided once we receive it.
