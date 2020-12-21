Health care workers take emotionally ‘hard’ steps to keep family safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gathering with family this Christmas is not an option for some local health care workers this year.
The stress for Candice Smith doesn’t end after her 12-hour shift at the hospital.
“My boys run to greet me when I get home from work and having to tell them to stop and wait for me to take a shower before I can hug them, that is hard, to tell your 3-year-old not to touch you and to wait a minute and let me shower and then I’ll give you a hug,” said Candice Smith, chief nursing officer at Hereford Regional Medical Center.
“It breaks his heart when he can’t go hug mamma when she walks through the door every evening,” said Justin Smith, Candice’s husband.
That’s due to Candice’s fear of exposing her family to COVID-19.
“It’s taxing on your emotions, you can worry yourself to death if you let it get to you, you can become very anxious and nervous about the situation at hand,” said Candice Smith.
Sometimes taking a shower right after work, changing clothes and not sharing any food or drinks is not enough.
“Just trying to keep everybody healthy is tough. You know she’s exposed to it day in and day out and it’s always a worry in the back of your mind if she’s got it on her clothes once she gets home or if the shower did take care of what she did have on her, and if her shoes might of had it and it’s on the floor,” said Justin Smith.
A local counselor says first responders’ mental health is impacted the most during this time.
“You’re missing your biggest support in social situations, as well as anxiety of fear of passing it on or having negative long-term health risks or even death due to the virus,” said Simon Camarillo, licensed professional counselor.
The Smith family has learned to cherish the moments they have with each other.
“It’s brought us all closer together,” said Justin Smith.
“It makes those little moments with your family more appreciative, and just the everyday routine. You absolutely spend more time watching that movie together or spend more time at dinner. We have this routine at our house where we play a question game and we go around the table and ask questions about the present or the future and spend more quality time together,” said Candice Smith.
