VIDEO: APD needs help identifying suspects responsible of over $50,000 stolen and damaged property
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:21 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The APD officers need help identifying suspects linked to stolen and damaged property of over $50,000.

On Monday, December 21, at approximately 6:26 a.m., APD officers were dispatched near Crestline Drive, the construction site for the new Heritage Hills school.

Several construction and professional companies have temporary buildings at this location and they were found damaged and vandalized and property was stolen.

The value of the damage to the property and the stolen property is over $50,000.

Many of these companies are local businesses and their employees and owners live right here in the community.

If anyone has information about this burglary and vandalism, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your information lead to an arrest of the suspects/suspects, you could be eligible of up to $1,000.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

