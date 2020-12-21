Amarillo’s travel and tourism doing better than most city’s in U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In November, Amarillo hotel occupancy was up about 14.2 percent from 2019.
Right now, traffic is still looking good but really depends on the amount of snow that the ski slopes get.
Amarillo holiday traffic varies each year with people passing through Amarillo to get to their ski destinations.
“We’re kind of hoping that traffics going to say strong. Once again, it’s just very dependent on the snow we see up in the mountains. I think it’s still very true that people are itching to get to out of their homes. I think that skiing is an activity that people can do and social distance. So, I think that that’s going to be very popular and if we have that good snow, then I anticipate that we’ll have a very strong month again like we had last month,” said Hope Stokes, director of marketing for the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Travel and Tourism Industry is seeing small road trip cities like Amarillo are getting better traffic than the bigger cities like Dallas and Austin right now.
“A lot of people do come to visit for Christmas but we’re very much a home city so people tend to stay with their grandparents, their parents, people like that when their actually in town. So once again, we’re really depending on that snow up in the mountains to get some of those overnight people to kind of stay and help boost that hotel occupancy tax,” said Stokes.
According to the Travel and Tourism Industry, since Amarillo is a smaller city it is seen as a safer road trip destination right now with a lot of outdoor activities like Palo Duro Canyon and Cadillac Ranch.
“People are coming to Amarillo they’re really enjoying our wide-open spaces and we hope that we can just continue that as we continue to recover out of COVID,” said Stokes.
Right now, with all the holiday outdoor fun like the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and Maxwell’s Magical Christmas, they are seeing a lot out-of-town visitors since a lot of places are shut down with the pandemic.
“We have noticed an increase of out of town and out of state visitors... They’re coming from states that are shut down and they’re looking for something to do. People are wanting to get out of their house and feel like they’re doing something and enjoying life and they’re coming from neighboring states that are shut down,” said Greg Lusk, executive director at Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
With the number of people enjoying the Amarillo Botanical lights, they will now be open the day after Christmas to give people and their families out of town another chance to enjoy the Christmas lights.
If you want to experience the Christmas lights this year, the Amarillo Botanical Gardens lights will be open Saturday night, December 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
