Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 21 shows 95 new cases, 823 recoveries, 8 deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 21, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 2:07 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,860 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 95 new cases, 823 recoveries and eight deaths.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.

There are now 14,686 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,262 in Randall County.

22,634 people have recovered and 454 have died.

There are 83 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 24.96 percent.

Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 update
Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 update (Source: KFDA)

There are 41,091 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 836

Deaf Smith County: 2,338

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 556

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,686

Randall County: 13,262

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 368

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,267 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 795

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 511

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,217

Randall County: 10,417

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 355

There have also been 748 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 285

Randall County: 169

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 285

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 3,215

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

There are 5,640 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,775

Quay County: 321

Roosevelt County: 1,355

Union County: 184

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.