Mild Monday

It’s been a cool day with temperatures in the 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday looks mild with highs in the lower to mid 60s. It will be cooler in the OK Panhandle, NW OK & SW KS where snow cover remains. Expect lots of sunshine with light SE winds by late afternoon.
The weather through Tuesday looks quite nice with 60s but a cold front will bring a seasonal adjustment by Wednesday. A storm system well North of our area will stir up the winds quite a bit late Tuesday through Wednesday.