Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 20 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

There are now 5,596 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest report shows 233 new cases, 447 recoveries and six deaths.
The city will release the next report on Monday.
The report shows three deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.
There are now 14,645 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,208 in Randall County.
21,811 people have recovered and 446 have died.
There are 60 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 26.31 percent.
There are 40,975 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 836
Deaf Smith County: 2,318
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 556
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,645
Randall County: 13,208
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 367
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 795
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 511
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 11,858
Randall County: 9,953
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 349
There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 46
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 8
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 281
Randall County: 165
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,601 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 285
Cimarron County: 101
Texas County: 3,215
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 15
There are 5,640 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,775
Quay County: 321
Roosevelt County: 1,355
Union County: 184
There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 39
Quay County: 6
Roosevelt County: 21
Union County: 8
