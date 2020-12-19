Tascosa Rebels fall in area round game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels and Mansfield Summit Jaguars were tied at 28 with 27 seconds left in the game. At the final moment of the game Jaguars kicker Keaton Foster kicked a 22-yard field goal to win the game 31-28.
“We blew some opportunities in the second half with some penalties,” said Rebels head coach Ken Plunk. “We got down in field goal range and really didn’t convert. Ended up throwing an interception and you know gave up a big play.”
The Rebels completed their season with a 7-3 record.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.