Seasonal Sunday

Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The NE Panhandle may stay in the 40s due to residual snow cover. Expect sunny skies and light Northwest winds.
The next several days look to be quite nice with 50s & 60s for highs but a strong cold front will bring much more seasonal temperatures by the middle & latter part of the week. For now looks to be a dry system but we will need to monitor this storm system closely. Christmas looks mild with 50s for highs but there maybe a bit of cloud cover.