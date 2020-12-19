Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Dec. 19 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

By KFDA Digital | December 19, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 10:14 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,596 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 233 new cases, 447 recoveries and six deaths.

The city will release the next report on Monday.

The report shows three deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.

There are now 14,645 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,208 in Randall County.

21,811 people have recovered and 446 have died.

There are 60 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 26.31 percent.

There are 40,975 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 836

Deaf Smith County: 2,318

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 556

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,645

Randall County: 13,208

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 367

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 795

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 511

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,858

Randall County: 9,953

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 349

There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 46

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 281

Randall County: 165

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,172 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 282

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,789

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 15

There are 5,613 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,763

Quay County: 319

Roosevelt County: 1,348

Union County: 183

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 39

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 21

Union County: 8

