Weekend outlook

Another cold front has moved into the area dropping temps very quickly for the evening hours. It will be a cold start to Saturday morning with temps in the 20s but sunny skies and SW winds will bring temps into the mid 50s. It will be just as nice for Sunday with highs back into the mid 50s but our nice afternoons don’t stop there. Much warmer weather is expected for early next week with 60s and 70s likely for the area. A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday dropping temps dramatically.