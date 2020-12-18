State health officials report 54 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 4:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 29 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, 20 in Roosevelt County and four in Union County.

The report also show two deaths:

  • A woman in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A man in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,128.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 127,500 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 889 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

52,137 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,560 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,740

Quay County: 317

Roosevelt County: 1,321

Union County: 182

There have been 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 38

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 20

Union County: 8

There are 41,003 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 844

Deaf Smith County: 2,318

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,464

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 560

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,645

Randall County: 13,208

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 367

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,452 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 802

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 518

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,858

Randall County: 9,953

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 349

There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 46

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 281

Randall County: 165

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.