Stable period ahead

The weather ahead of us as we head into the weekend is looking pretty plain. We’re going to see pleasant temperatures up into the 50s across much of the area today thanks to morning cloud cover keeping us from cooling down too much. However breezy conditions will also be present, starting out the day out of the southwest, then shifting out of the north this evening at about 15-20 mph along an incoming front. Thankfully we won’t cool down too much, as we’ll see about a 5 degree drop across the board. Saturday and Sunday should still stay in the 50s, dry and sunny.