President Donald Trump awards Amarillo woman 2020 President’s Volunteer Service Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today President Donald Trump awarded Amarillo volunteer Trinity Dennis the 2020 President’s Volunteer Service “PVSA Gold Award” for her logging in “500 and over” volunteer hours for the 2020 year.
Mrs. Dennis is Co-Director for the America United National Pageant, a community service pageant supporting our Military and First Responders and volunteers locally for No Boundaries Amarillo and Freedom in the 806 Trafficking Coalition.
Dennis also participates in virtual volunteer opportunities for Points of Light and was recently licensed by the Office of Texas Governor Abbott Child Sex Trafficking Team and Unbound Global to present “Keeping Students Safe”, an anti-trafficking awareness presentation.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes individuals who are committed to a high level of volunteers and service.
These individuals work to help solve some of the toughest challenges facing their communities, and our nation.
This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action.
Led by the AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.
“I am so deeply honored to be recognized and rewarded for something that is a so satisfying and has become part of my daily living. I am most honored to be able to help some great organizations in my city and state with their missions in this horrific pandemic environment. You forget about your troubles when you are busy helping others,” said Trinity Dennis.
Since 2003, the PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.
To apply for the PVSA for 2021, visit here.
