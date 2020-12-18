Northside Toy Drive Giveaway giving out food boxes and books

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After months of preparation, the Northside Toy Drive Giveaway is finally here.
They are expecting a big turnout tomorrow at Hodgetown.
“They’ll come through with their parents and they’ll get their temperature checked by the Amarillo Health Department. From there they’ll link up and go with a volunteer, that volunteer will take that child, and walk them through and they’ll be able to select a gift. The toddlers will be able to go to a stage toddler area and then from there they’ll walk out,” said Elton Bradley II, founder and president of Amarillo Northside Toy Drive.
Not only will kids be receiving presents, the Northside Toy Drive is also providing food boxes for families so they can have a nice Christmas dinner.
“So, we have a partnership with Square Mile Development that we will be also providing a food box for families that come through and receive toys tomorrow. So not only will they receive a gift, but that family will also receive a box of food that they will be able to use in whatever way they feel is necessary,” said Bowden Jones Jr., secretary of Amarillo Northside Toy Drive.
Kids will also be receiving books from a nonprofit they’ve partnered with called readers and leaders.
“We just really want people to know that they are valued and that somebody cares about them and loves them and any way that we are able to support them and be able to provide, specifically in this time of pandemic be able to provide just some support you know a helping hand or whatever it may be. We’re excited to be able to do that,” said Jones.
“We’re just happy to have the opportunity, just happy to have the support of the Amarillo community behind us and we just can’t wait to be serving the community tomorrow and provide some house to the children,” said Bradley.
Gates at Hodgetown open at 1 p.m. tomorrow and the Northside Toy Drive expects around 3,000 kids so they encourage families to get there as early as possible because there will definitely be a line.
This year they exceeded their expected donation goals at their week-long toy drive.
This week they’ve been purchasing toys all over Amarillo so kids in need get a Christmas this year.
They’ve loaded up all the toys in trucks for tomorrow and are ready to unload in the morning.
They’ve recognized the need is even greater with the pandemic so they’ve done everything they could to make this day happen and are serving more kids than ever before.
Check out our continued coverage with the Northside Toy Drive.
