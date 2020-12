We are on track for a nice warm up over the next few days as sunshine dominates the forecast. High pressure is now in control of the weather and that means downslope winds, sunny skies and highs that will climb into the 50s through the weekend. There is a weak cold front that is coming in today but there is not any rain or snow in the forecast except for a few possible flurries to the NW this evening. The mornings will remain cold and the forecast dry.