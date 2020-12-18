12 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:47 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 67 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The COVID-19 report card from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 12 new cases and 14 recoveries in the counties.

There are now 844 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 802 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 33 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 560 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 518 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 34 active cases in Hartley County.

There have been a total of 1,404 confirmed cases in the counties.

There are 41,003 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 844

Deaf Smith County: 2,318

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,464

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 560

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,645

Randall County: 13,208

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 367

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,452 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 802

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 518

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,858

Randall County: 9,953

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 349

There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 46

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 281

Randall County: 165

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,506 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,711

Quay County: 316

Roosevelt County: 1,301

Union County: 178

There have been 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 37

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 8

