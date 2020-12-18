12 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 67 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The COVID-19 report card from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 12 new cases and 14 recoveries in the counties.
There are now 844 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 802 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 33 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 560 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 518 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 34 active cases in Hartley County.
There have been a total of 1,404 confirmed cases in the counties.
There are 41,003 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 844
Deaf Smith County: 2,318
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,464
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 560
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,645
Randall County: 13,208
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 367
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 34,452 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 802
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 518
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 11,858
Randall County: 9,953
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 349
There have also been 736 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 46
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 8
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 281
Randall County: 165
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 272
Cimarron County: 91
Texas County: 2,726
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 5,506 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,711
Quay County: 316
Roosevelt County: 1,301
Union County: 178
There have been 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 37
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 19
Union County: 8
