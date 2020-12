It has been one of my greatest honors serving the citizens of Moore County as Sheriff. In my time as Sheriff, I have faced many difficult decisions. In those times I have been comforted by knowing that I have the support of some of the greatest citizens in the State of Texas. Throughout the years I have visited with many of you. I have grown to become friends with each of you, and I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for me. I have been honored to serve you throughout the years. I will never forget your unwavering support of me and my staff.

Sheriff J.E. “Bo” DeArmond