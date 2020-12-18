‘It keeps us busy’: Video games help people get through pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mental health experts say a popular Christmas present is helping people cope with COVID-19.
They say they’re doing a lot more this year than providing casual fun, they’re getting some people through the pandemic.
Video games are helping Jake Bowers and his son virtually make friends all around the world this year.
“It’s been a really good benefit in staying safe and being able to communicate with people and that break away from the pandemic,” said Jake Bowers, who plays video games during the pandemic.
The little number of things to do could be the reason staff at a gaming store are seeing a 100 percent increase in new video game users.
“People from the age of 20 to the age of 60 are coming in and buying systems for the first time, buying games for the first time, there not buying them for nieces, nephews, brothers, aunts uncles, there buying it for themselves,” said Taylor Atkins, three-year employee at GameStop.
“It keeps us busy and makes us feel wanted and needed,” said Melissa Preece, a licensed clinical social worker.
Other mental health experts say it gives people an easy convenient way to continue to socialize when that is difficult to do in person.
“When you’re in a pandemic, you can’t be social interaction one on one and so it does give you an opportunity to be social when you can’t do it face to face,” said Katy Geist, a licensed professional counselor associate.
It also lets people escape this challenging time.
“They give the opportunity to get out of the real world, especially when the real world is not ideal and to focus on something outside themselves. it gives them a bit of escapism,” said Jacqueline Flynt, a licensed professional counselor.
Geist says when someone uses video games to be able to not deal with life issues, it can be problematic.
“We don’t want it to take away from having to live life and that’s where it becomes dangerous is if were putting all our energy into video games so that we don’t have to deal with life,” said Geist.
This can lead to future problems if their more isolated.
“If you devote all your time to it and you never go outside to get some fresh air or you never interact with people in the room around you, then yes it can be negative,” said Flynt.
Preece says the isolation can lead to more stress or even depression.
