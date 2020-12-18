Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Grants $17,000 in Teacher Requests

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD teachers received more than $17,000 in education support grants on Thursday Dec. 17 as part of the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD’s fall grant program.
The following teachers were surprised outside their respective campuses with the news:
“This is going to pay for some guided reading books that we don’t have on our campus,” special education teacher Jamie Hollingsworth said. “This will give them something that they can fluently read and fluently comprehend—giving them books in their hands that they can understand.”
Teachers and administrators have two opportunities a year to apply for grants from the Foundation.
A committee made up of Foundation board members analyzes grant applications to ensure they meet criteria for approval.
“It’s a joy to be able to support these teachers during what has been an incredibly challenging year,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences to students no matter the landscape outside our schools’ walls.”
